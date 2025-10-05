Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,845,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,747,929 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $219.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

