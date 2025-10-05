Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Down 1.3% Following Insider Selling

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was down 1.3% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $219.34 and last traded at $219.51. Approximately 43,449,342 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 44,189,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $222.41.

Specifically, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,916,569.70. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

