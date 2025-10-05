Analysts Issue Forecasts for HudBay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.
HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.
HudBay Minerals Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
About HudBay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
