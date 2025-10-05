Analysts Issue Forecasts for HudBay Minerals FY2025 Earnings

HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for HudBay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get HudBay Minerals alerts:

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. HudBay Minerals has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

HudBay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 17.0%. This is an increase from HudBay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. HudBay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HudBay Minerals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,067 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,836 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HudBay Minerals by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,757 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

About HudBay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HudBay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HudBay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.