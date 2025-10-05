Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Q3 Earnings

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for TELUS in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

TELUS stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3019 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 263.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 38,584 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in TELUS by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

