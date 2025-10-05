Analysts Issue Forecasts for Walt Disney FY2026 Earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a report released on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the entertainment giant will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.48. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

DIS stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,501,484 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,531,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,915,465,000 after acquiring an additional 625,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,992,231 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,935,928,000 after acquiring an additional 458,077 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $4,220,599,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $2,618,295,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

