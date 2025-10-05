Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $13.22

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.2222.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $634,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 251.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 183,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 131,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 2.06.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

