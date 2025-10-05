Analysts Set AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT at $45.27

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.2714.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th.

In other news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 397,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,375,000. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,398,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

