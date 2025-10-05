Analysts Set AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT at $45.27

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.2714.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASTS shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Monday, June 16th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASTS
Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile
Institutional Trading of AST SpaceMobile
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,375,000. Rakuten Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,398,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,750,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.
AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance
Shares of ASTS stock opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.85 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 8.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.26. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $68.80.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 7,213.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why the Precious Metal Nobody Talks About Could Be Your Best Bet
- About the Markup Calculator
- Cheap Chipotle? Why CMG Stock Could Be Ready for a Comeback
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Industrial Stocks Ready to Benefit From Fed Cuts and Spending
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.