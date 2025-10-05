Analysts Set AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) PT at $116.43

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.4286.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZZ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 7.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 7.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 101,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AZZ stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. AZZ has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.
