Analysts Set Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $24.30

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.

CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,170,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 86,185 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Southwest by 2.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 521,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81,213 shares during the period. Finally, Melia Wealth LLC raised its position in Capital Southwest by 10.1% during the second quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 464,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,665 shares during the period. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.61%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

