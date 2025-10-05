Analysts Set Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Price Target at $24.30

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.30.
CSWC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities raised Capital Southwest from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th.
NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $55.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.36 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 39.95%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.61%.
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.
