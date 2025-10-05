Analysts Set enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) PT at $19.50

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENGN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of enGene in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of enGene from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th.
enGene Trading Down 4.8%
enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts predict that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On enGene
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in enGene by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
