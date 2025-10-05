Analysts Set Expectations for Bitcoin Depot FY2025 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bitcoin Depot in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bitcoin Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $3.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.81. Bitcoin Depot has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $172.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Bitcoin Depot had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.12%.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bitcoin Depot

In other Bitcoin Depot news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $92,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 147,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,031.96. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

