Analysts Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $35.14

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.1429.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $36.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.73 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director John M. Heyneman, Jr. sold 11,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $356,667.24. Following the sale, the director owned 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $157,660.32. This trade represents a 69.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman Trust, Su sold 10,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 244,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,491.40. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,917 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 186.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 63.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 139.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,258.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

