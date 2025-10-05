Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $6.80

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.45.

Several analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Krispy Kreme to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the second quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNUT opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $647.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59. Krispy Kreme has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $12.68.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $379.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

See Also

