Analysts Set Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO) Target Price at $7.40

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MREO shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $5.00 target price on Mereo BioPharma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mereo BioPharma Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th.

Get Mereo BioPharma Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MREO

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:MREO opened at $2.04 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company has a market cap of $324.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MREO. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,819,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,595,000 after buying an additional 2,722,084 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $4,924,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,377,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 62.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,569,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 604,200 shares during the period. Finally, Atle Fund Management AB increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 96.1% during the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 764,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 374,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Get Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mereo BioPharma Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.