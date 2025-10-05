Analysts Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Price Target at $83.13

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.1250.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $65.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $68.85.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,215.60. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,056,226. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,383,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,939 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4,674.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,426,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,033 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,398,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,739,000 after buying an additional 412,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

