Analysts Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $3.28

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 34.03%.The company had revenue of $363.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Neil Campbell bought 62,640 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $95,212.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 125,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,864.88. This represents a 99.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alison Lewis bought 44,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $67,342.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 74,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,342.50. This represents a 149.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 137,535 shares of company stock valued at $207,255 in the last ninety days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

