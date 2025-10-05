Analysts Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target at $91.14

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.1429.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Barclays set a $96.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $87.00 price objective on Unum Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

NYSE UNM opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.19. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $59.98 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 11.77%.The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Unum Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

