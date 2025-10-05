Analysts Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $26.73

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.7273.

VSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSCO. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,586.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,972,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,528,000 after buying an additional 1,855,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9,595.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,419,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 1,404,444 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,989,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 1,249,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2,729.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 923,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after buying an additional 891,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 163.0% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,406,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,140,000 after buying an additional 871,968 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VSCO opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 2.42%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

