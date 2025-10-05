Analyzing Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) & Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB)

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report) and Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Greencore Group and Campbell’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greencore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Campbell’s 5 14 3 0 1.91

Campbell’s has a consensus target price of $34.82, suggesting a potential upside of 8.99%. Given Campbell’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Campbell’s is more favorable than Greencore Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

52.4% of Campbell’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Campbell’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Greencore Group has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell’s has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greencore Group and Campbell’s”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greencore Group $2.29 billion 0.60 $58.72 million N/A N/A Campbell’s $10.25 billion 0.93 $602.00 million $2.00 15.98

Campbell’s has higher revenue and earnings than Greencore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Greencore Group and Campbell’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greencore Group N/A N/A N/A Campbell’s 5.87% 22.95% 5.77%

Dividends

Greencore Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Campbell’s pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Campbell’s pays out 78.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Campbell’s beats Greencore Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings. It is also involved in the finance activities; pension funding; and property business. The company supplies its products to supermarkets, convenience and travel retail outlets, discounters, coffee shops, foodservice, and other retailers. Greencore Group plc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell’s condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell’s gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell’s tomato juice; and snacking products in foodservice in Canada. The Snacks segment retails Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, fresh bakery, and frozen products, which include Goldfish crackers, Snyder’s of Hanover pretzels, Lance sandwich crackers, Cape Cod and Kettle Brand potato chips, Late July snacks, Snack Factory pretzel crisps, Pop Secret popcorn, and other snacking products. This segment is also involved in the retail business in Latin America. It sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters and merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as e-commerce and other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments, and independent contractor distributors. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

