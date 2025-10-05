Analyzing Western Union (NYSE:WU) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) and Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Union and Cantaloupe”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Union $4.21 billion 0.62 $934.20 million $2.64 3.05 Cantaloupe $302.55 million 2.56 $64.53 million $0.79 13.38

Analyst Ratings

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than Cantaloupe. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantaloupe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Western Union and Cantaloupe, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Union 6 7 0 0 1.54 Cantaloupe 1 6 1 0 2.00

Western Union currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.64%. Cantaloupe has a consensus price target of $12.55, indicating a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Cantaloupe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Western Union.

Profitability

This table compares Western Union and Cantaloupe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Union 21.83% 66.11% 7.04% Cantaloupe 21.33% 10.43% 6.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Cantaloupe shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Western Union shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Cantaloupe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Western Union has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30. In addition, the company offers self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, Go Max, Cooler Cafe, and Smart Market; Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform; and Cheq products, which supports attended and unattended self-service kiosks for the stadium, entertainment, and festival sectors. Further, it provides integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices in the field to connect into platform for advanced data management, analytics, route scheduling, and loyalty and reward programs; and a range of self-service hardware solutions for vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and other applications. Additionally, the company offers professional, network infrastructure, card processing, and customer/consumer services. Cantaloupe, Inc. was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

