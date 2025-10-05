Applied Digital Corporation $APLD Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 184.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Digital were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Applied Digital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,042,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,945 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Digital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Applied Digital from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Applied Digital in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

APLD opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 6.77. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 50.03% and a negative net margin of 107.22%.The company had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $305,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 297,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,281.62. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wes Cummins sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $6,104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,659,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,123.54. This represents a 13.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,250 shares of company stock worth $7,713,675. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

