AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,349 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $22,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATR

AptarGroup Price Performance

NYSE:ATR opened at $133.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.27 and a one year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.