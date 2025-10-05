Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 3.2% After Insider Selling

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.47 and last traded at $20.57. Approximately 501,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,070,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Specifically, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 99,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,156.48. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Watanabe sold 20,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $415,609.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 846,440 shares in the company, valued at $16,962,657.60. This represents a 2.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 24,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $468,965.13. Following the sale, the insider owned 867,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,762,570.07. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 2.06.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.62% and a negative net margin of 35.40%.The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

