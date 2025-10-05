Ares Management Corporation $ARES Shares Purchased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 87.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARES. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 114,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 10.6% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6.5% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management Stock Up 1.1%

Ares Management stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.63 and a 12 month high of $200.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 258.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,590,000 shares of company stock worth $464,430,639 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Cfra Research upgraded Ares Management to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ares Management from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

Read Our Latest Report on ARES

About Ares Management

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.