Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) and Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Financial Contrast

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Arrow Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $1.45 billion 1.02 $320.39 million $4.55 7.07 Arrow Financial $223.07 million 2.04 $29.71 million $1.83 15.08

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Arrow Financial. Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arrow Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Merchants Bancorp pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Arrow Financial pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp 18.06% 16.06% 1.34% Arrow Financial 13.28% 8.64% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Merchants Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 1 1 2 0 2.25 Arrow Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Merchants Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.34%. Arrow Financial has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.36%. Given Merchants Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Merchants Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Merchants Bancorp beats Arrow Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities. This segment also offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, such as independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator service. The Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company’s lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals, as well as pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. It operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.