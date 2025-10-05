Ascendiant Capital Markets Raises Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Price Target to $18.00

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Society Pass to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Society Pass stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $8.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Society Pass will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Society Pass stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.42% of Society Pass at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

