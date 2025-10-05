ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires 37,170 Shares of Amcor PLC $AMCR

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Amcor by 839.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 18,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Amcor PLC has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.830 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amcor

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.