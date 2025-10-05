ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires 7,444 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in CRH by 59.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 86.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in CRH by 44.6% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in CRH by 68.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRH shares. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $152.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.31.

CRH Price Performance

NYSE:CRH opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.42.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.22%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.