ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FICO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,130.29.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.7%

FICO stock opened at $1,851.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,476.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,702.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 52 week low of $1,300.00 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.75 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total value of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $28,153,015. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

