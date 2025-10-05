ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $723.11.

HubSpot stock opened at $452.93 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.34 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,969.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,145,500. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,500. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $24,062,137. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

