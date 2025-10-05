ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 14,088 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,457 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,740 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,861 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $88,993.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,384.60. This trade represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $244,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,316,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,426,870. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,147 shares of company stock worth $577,593. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.82. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

