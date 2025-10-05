ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Buys 33,109 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 510.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,109 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,782 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,780,000 after purchasing an additional 96,731 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,896,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 58,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Pure Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $86.97 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Pure Storage

In related news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 6,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $390,887.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,886.02. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $602,151.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 650,070 shares of company stock valued at $42,844,896 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.