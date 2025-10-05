ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Cuts Holdings in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. decreased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 149.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,818 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its position in Datadog by 40.2% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 419,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,649,000 after acquiring an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 24.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,112,000 after acquiring an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in Datadog by 178.6% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 58,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter worth about $15,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Datadog from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.69.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day moving average of $123.52.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 55,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $7,407,758.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,735,979.55. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 575,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $73,111,566.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 219,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,909,743.76. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,384,618 shares of company stock valued at $183,444,843 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

