ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $1.15 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 17,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,268,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 861,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.84 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 18.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 41.54%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $812,173.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,742.55. This represents a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $201,006.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 92,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,837,694.99. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Nasdaq and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

