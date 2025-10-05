ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,601.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,807,000 after buying an additional 4,451,250 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6,541.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,723,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,882,000 after buying an additional 3,667,550 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 52.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,873,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,128,000 after buying an additional 2,724,576 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 174.1% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,431,000 after buying an additional 1,861,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 118.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,227,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after buying an additional 1,752,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.68 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 1.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.160 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Zacks Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

