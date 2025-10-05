ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. $CSGP

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 222.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,049 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $6,306,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. This represents a 7.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $2,258,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 293,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,475,993.99. The trade was a 7.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,033 shares of company stock worth $4,777,764 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $84.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.26 and a 12 month high of $97.43.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens upgraded CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.15.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.