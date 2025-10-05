ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $1,118,405.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,798.61. This represents a 43.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.62.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC set a $62.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

