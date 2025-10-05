ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. $IT

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Impact Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $239.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $257.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.64 and its 200 day moving average is $357.17. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.