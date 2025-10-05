ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases 4,237 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 37,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 357,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $5,056,000. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 325,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,482,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,930 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 8,783 shares of company stock valued at $150,129 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $694.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

