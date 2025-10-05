ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Purchases 719 Shares of Centene Corporation $CNC

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 273.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.26. Centene Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $73.50.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $48.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 1.15%.Centene’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.750 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 19,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $490,365.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 845,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,554,512.50. This represents a 2.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,840. The trade was a 39.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

