AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231,857 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of AvalonBay Communities worth $20,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AVB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.46.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $190.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $689.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.08 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 38.91%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.190-11.590 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

