Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $841.64 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $841.6429.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $820.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 1,358 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $740.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 237,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,074,120. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total value of $11,879,712.94. Following the transaction, the president owned 238,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,892,712.54. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,932 shares of company stock valued at $37,978,216. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 66 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $715.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $757.79 and a 200 day moving average of $708.33. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $413.68 and a 52 week high of $885.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.67, a PEG ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

