B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Visa Inc. $V

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $3,589,015.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,815.10. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $408.00 target price (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of V opened at $349.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $343.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.24 and a 12-month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

