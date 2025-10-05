Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives $10.07 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.0714.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Backblaze from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. Backblaze has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $10.83.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.41 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.88%. Backblaze has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

