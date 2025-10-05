Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives C$37.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABX. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd.

TSE:ABX opened at C$47.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.65. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$21.73 and a 52-week high of C$49.92. The firm has a market cap of C$80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.07.

In other Barrick Gold news, insider Poupak Bahamin sold 8,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.21, for a total value of C$346,269.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,211,653.38. This represents a 22.23% decrease in their position. Also, insider Joel James Holliday sold 13,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.38, for a total value of C$548,735.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,087 shares in the company, valued at C$3,395,752.59. This represents a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have sold 62,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Corp is one of the world’s largest gold producers, operating mines in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company segments consist of nine gold mines namely Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, and Bulyanhulu. It generates maximum revenue from the Carlin mine segment.

