Bay Capital Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Bay Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,751 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salus Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sharpepoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sharpepoint LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 8,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $258.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.09 and its 200 day moving average is $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.49.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock valued at $64,320,190 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

