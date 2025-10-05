Berenberg Bank Cuts Greggs (LON:GRG) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Greggs (LON:GRG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,060 to GBX 2,640 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,660 target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,350 to GBX 2,190 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Greggs from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,500 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,330 price objective on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,064.

Greggs stock opened at GBX 1,676 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,599.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,769. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19. Greggs has a 1-year low of GBX 1,499 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,956.

In other Greggs news, insider Matthew Davies acquired 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,600 per share, with a total value of £19,984. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

