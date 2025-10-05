Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Today – October 2nd

DraftKings, Walt Disney, Verizon Communications, Flutter Entertainment, and Roblox are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves creating, producing, or distributing content and experiences for leisure and enjoyment, such as film studios, music labels, streaming platforms, gaming firms, theme parks, and live-event promoters. Investors in these stocks typically look for strong intellectual property portfolios, recurring revenue models (like subscriptions and licensing), and growth in consumer spending on media and experiences. Because earnings can be cyclical and dependent on hit-driven content, these stocks often exhibit higher volatility tied to release schedules, box-office performance, and broader consumer sentiment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

