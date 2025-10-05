BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Securities now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00. BlackBerry traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 4,042,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 16,318,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

In other news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,566.60. This represents a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,084,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth about $95,166,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,086,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 71,057 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,182,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 404,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 216,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 87,786 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -449.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.