BMO Capital Markets Upgrades PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) to “Strong-Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.4%

PJT stock opened at $179.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.76. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $190.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.38.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445. This trade represents a 75.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 75.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

